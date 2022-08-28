Hermez Network Trading Down 2.4% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $829,479.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00018068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
