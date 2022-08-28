Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.59. 686,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

