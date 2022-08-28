Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.85. 100,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

