Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 85,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 60.8% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 97,788 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

