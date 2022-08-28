Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $560,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Progressive by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,349,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,089,000 after buying an additional 858,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

