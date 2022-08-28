Heron Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 629,433 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,774,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

CMC traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 820,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,986. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

