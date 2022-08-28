Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.18. 65,552,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,271,797. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,413. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

