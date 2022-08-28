Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 586,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,502,624. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.70. 3,997,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.