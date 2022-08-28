Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 5.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 91.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 34,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $17.39 on Friday, hitting $448.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.44. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

