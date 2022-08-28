Hibiki Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,049.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $752,264.76 and $11,049.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Profile

Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

