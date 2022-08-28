HNC COIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,227.00 (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

