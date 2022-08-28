Horizen (ZEN) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $194.98 million and $11.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $15.28 or 0.00076674 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00310154 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00116626 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003901 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,761,188 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
