Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $12,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.



Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

