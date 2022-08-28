Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
