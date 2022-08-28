Hush (HUSH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $332.00

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $631,434.23 and $332.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00307545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00117640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00077374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

