HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and $49,385.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

