Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 604.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $55,362.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 448.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 385,917.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.45 or 0.09954625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00128951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032407 BTC.

ICH is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

