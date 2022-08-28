Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Illumina Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,422.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $477.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.27.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

