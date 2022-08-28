ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 141.5% in August

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ImagineAR Price Performance
Shares of IPNFF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 110,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,849. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About ImagineAR
