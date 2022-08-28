ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 141.5% in August

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ImagineAR Price Performance

Shares of IPNFF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 110,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,849. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

