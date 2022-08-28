Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

