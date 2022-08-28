Ink Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $197,374.37 and $28,942.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

