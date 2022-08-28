Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Down 65.0% in August

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,356,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,088,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Innovative International Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

