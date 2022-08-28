Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the July 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

IVREF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.