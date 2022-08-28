InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$6.25 target price on the stock.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

About InPlay Oil

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.