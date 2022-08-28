Insight Protocol Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69,101.78 and $2,245.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088149 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.