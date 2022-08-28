Instadapp 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,905.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Instadapp coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003585 BTC on major exchanges. Instadapp has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $59,905.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Instadapp alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.