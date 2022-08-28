Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

