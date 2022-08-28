Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFSPF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Interfor stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729. Interfor has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

