International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $168,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.7 %

IBM opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

