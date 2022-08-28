International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) versus FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Head to Head Comparison

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Game Technology and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than FaZe.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Game Technology and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 3.87% 14.56% 2.48% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.09 billion 0.95 $482.00 million $0.77 24.68 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Game Technology beats FaZe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers digital gaming and betting; sports betting; and technology and management services. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

