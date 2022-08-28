Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 271.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

