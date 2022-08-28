Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the July 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 752,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

