Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 239.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.31. 204,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,221. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25.

