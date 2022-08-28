Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.60 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $7.60 million and $1,066.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00129813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00084635 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

