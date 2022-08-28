IOI Token (IOI) Market Cap Tops $1.79 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. IOI Token has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOI Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083662 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

