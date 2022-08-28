IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.67 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

