iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $148.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.50. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

