IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

