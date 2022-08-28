iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,219 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $176.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

