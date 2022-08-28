iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 153.9% in August

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the July 31st total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.