iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $90.99.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

