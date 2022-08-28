iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $177,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

