iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 77.6% in August

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the July 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 32,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,475. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

