iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 149,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

