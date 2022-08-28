iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.