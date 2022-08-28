iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.58. 1,887,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,354. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

