iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

STAR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. iStar has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iStar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 121,670 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

