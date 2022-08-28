J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.41.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

