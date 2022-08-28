J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $143.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

