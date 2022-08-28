Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns Not Rated Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

