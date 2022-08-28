JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lifted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 9.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of JD.com worth $301,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JD.com by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

